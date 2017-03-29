POLL: Who pushed Ken Barlow on Coronation Street?

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Tracy

Adam

Daniel

Sinead

Peter

Phelan

The ghost of Deirdre Barlow

Coronation Street viewers were shocked after Monday night's episode when cobbles veteran Ken Barlow (William Roache) was seen collapsed at the bottom of the stairs.

During Wednesday night's episode, the Ken's family will learn that he has not had a stroke as suspected but has in fact been pushed, in what is bound to become another long-running 'whodunnit' saga for the show. 

So, who do you think pushed poor old Ken down the stairs?