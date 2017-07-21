The Top Ten! Vote now as we try to crown a winner in our search for the best hairdresser in Laois

Well, there is some serious competition in the business of hair in Laois!

From 45 nominations in the first round of voting, we have whittled the competition down to the top ten hairdressers in Laois.

Leinster Express readers have voted in their droves for their favourite hairdresser and we can now reveal where the best ten are in the county.

John Coss Creative Hair in Portlaoise topped the poll first time around with 15% of the votes but will they be able to stay ahead now that the field has been narrowed? If your favourite salon didn't make it, try cast your mind to a time where you might have stopped off in one of the top ten hairdressers.

Was your balayage even? Did your fringe sit right? Were the products worth investing in? Consider all of these factors before casting your vote.

We will announce the overall winner of the best hairdresser in Laois as chosen by the Leinster Express readers on Friday, July 28 so cast your vote, tell a friend and have a great hair day!