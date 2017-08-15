VOTE NOW - Which chipper has the BEST bag of chips in Laois?

We all love a good bag of chips, and Laois has plenty of great places on offer to get them. Now it is time to vote for your favourite!

After over 300 comments on Facebook nominating places to find the best bag of chips in Laois we are now opening the first round of voting.

We have had nominations in from places in Offaly and Kilkenny which we couldn't include but now twenty chippers in Laois have made it into the first round of voting.

On Tuesday August 22 this will be narrowed down to the top ten and on Tuesday, August 29 we will be able to announce where the best bag of chips in Laois is.

It is time to get behind your favourite chipper for the next seven days to make sure they make it into the top ten.

Votes can be cast once a day per device.