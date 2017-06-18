VOTE NOW - Which pub serves the best pint of Guinness in Laois?

Mmmm

Lalor's Bar, Mountmellick

Dowling's Bar, Mountmellick

Bennett's/The Fountain House, Mountrath

Headen's, Spink

Tom Delaney's, Mountrath

Kelly's Bar, Mountrath

Andy Bergin's, Portlaoise

Ramsbottoms, Portlaoise

Finlay's Bar, Portarlington

The Pub, Mountrath

Drury's Bar, Ballinakill

The Barrow Lodge, Portarlington

The Wheel Inn, The Heath

Ramsbottoms, Stradbally

Peig's Bar, Portlaoise

The Final Furlong, Ballybrittas

Benny's, Abbeyleix

Maggie May's, Portlaoise

Turley's Bar, Mountmellick

Fallon's, Clonaslee

Eamon a'Chnoic, Raheen

Burbage's, Portarlington

Morrissey's, Abbeyleix

Eddie Kirwan's, Mountrath

Leech's Bar, Wolfhill

Butch's Bar, Mountmellick

Pint O'Port, Portarlington

The Horseshoe Inn, Abbeyleix

The Gate House, Emo

After Dark, Portarlington

Hickey's Bar, Clonaslee

The Rock Inn, Portlaoise

O'Malley's, Rathdowney

The Thatch, Killenard

Scully's/Skies O'er, Ballyroan

Teach Seachnasaigh, Ballinakill

Casey's Bar, Portlaoise

Hume's Bar, Portlaoise

The Mall, Killeshin

Dublin Bar, Portarlington

The Anvil Inn, Portarlington

Bob's Bar, Durrow

Iano's Bar, Rathdowney

Sheeran's/The Village Inn, Coolrain

Well Holy God, as Miley Byrne would say. We had a phenomenal response to our call for nominations in the search to find the 'Best Pint of Guinness in Laois'.

We had 72 pubs nominated in total, which even the great Paddy Losty would be impressed with. In a bid to make the voting a little more streamlined, we have taken any pub which was nominated more than once, and they are listed in the attached poll.

There are 44 pubs on the list, and the poll will run until 9pm next Sunday night, at which point/pint we will narrow it down to a top ten, and those remaining pubs will vie for the overall title.

Get voting, and if you do feel the need to conduct some field research, then please do so responsibly!