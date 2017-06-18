VOTE NOW - Which pub serves the best pint of Guinness in Laois?

Well Holy God, as Miley Byrne would say. We had a phenomenal response to our call for nominations in the search to find the 'Best Pint of Guinness in Laois'.

We had 72 pubs nominated in total, which even the great Paddy Losty would be impressed with. In a bid to make the voting a little more streamlined, we have taken any pub which was nominated more than once, and they are listed in the attached poll.

There are 44 pubs on the list, and the poll will run until 9pm next Sunday night, at which point/pint we will narrow it down to a top ten, and those remaining pubs will vie for the overall title.

Get voting, and if you do feel the need to conduct some field research, then please do so responsibly!