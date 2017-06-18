VOTE NOW - Which pub serves the best pint of Guinness in Laois?
Mmmm
Lalor's Bar, Mountmellick
Dowling's Bar, Mountmellick
Bennett's/The Fountain House, Mountrath
Headen's, Spink
Tom Delaney's, Mountrath
Kelly's Bar, Mountrath
Andy Bergin's, Portlaoise
Ramsbottoms, Portlaoise
Finlay's Bar, Portarlington
The Pub, Mountrath
Drury's Bar, Ballinakill
The Barrow Lodge, Portarlington
The Wheel Inn, The Heath
Ramsbottoms, Stradbally
Peig's Bar, Portlaoise
The Final Furlong, Ballybrittas
Benny's, Abbeyleix
Maggie May's, Portlaoise
Turley's Bar, Mountmellick
Fallon's, Clonaslee
Eamon a'Chnoic, Raheen
Burbage's, Portarlington
Morrissey's, Abbeyleix
Eddie Kirwan's, Mountrath
Leech's Bar, Wolfhill
Butch's Bar, Mountmellick
Pint O'Port, Portarlington
The Horseshoe Inn, Abbeyleix
The Gate House, Emo
After Dark, Portarlington
Hickey's Bar, Clonaslee
The Rock Inn, Portlaoise
O'Malley's, Rathdowney
The Thatch, Killenard
Scully's/Skies O'er, Ballyroan
Teach Seachnasaigh, Ballinakill
Casey's Bar, Portlaoise
Hume's Bar, Portlaoise
The Mall, Killeshin
Dublin Bar, Portarlington
The Anvil Inn, Portarlington
Bob's Bar, Durrow
Iano's Bar, Rathdowney
Sheeran's/The Village Inn, Coolrain
Well Holy God, as Miley Byrne would say. We had a phenomenal response to our call for nominations in the search to find the 'Best Pint of Guinness in Laois'.
We had 72 pubs nominated in total, which even the great Paddy Losty would be impressed with. In a bid to make the voting a little more streamlined, we have taken any pub which was nominated more than once, and they are listed in the attached poll.
There are 44 pubs on the list, and the poll will run until 9pm next Sunday night, at which point/pint we will narrow it down to a top ten, and those remaining pubs will vie for the overall title.
Get voting, and if you do feel the need to conduct some field research, then please do so responsibly!
