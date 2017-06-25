THE TOP TEN! Vote now as we try to crown a winner in our search for the best pint in Laois

From 72 nominations, we got it down to 44, and now the top ten. The winner will be one of these Laois pubs, so cast your vote today!

Much like the famous drink itself, the search for the perfect pint is two-step affair.

After long-listing 44 different pubs from all over the county in our initial search for nominees, we finally have the top ten. It is now time to gently press forward on the tap, and finish off this search to a cold, proud, tasty conclusion.

Turley's pub in Mountmellick topped the poll first time around with an impressive 41% of the vote, but will they be able to stay ahead now that the field has been narrowed? If your local didn't make it, then cast your mind back to a time when you might have had a tipple in one or more of the above, and cast your vote accordingly.

Was the pint cold enough? Did the head mark the glass all the way to the bottom? Was it poured correctly, and served with a smile? Did you enjoy yourself in the pub while you were there? Would you back and have it again? All of these are factors to consider before clicking on your desired choice.

We will announce the winner on Friday evening at 5pm, in time for the winning pub to enjoy their weekend of celebrations (responsibly, obviously), so cast your vote, tell a friend, and we'll announce the winner in due course.