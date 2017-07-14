VOTE NOW - Where is the best hairdresser in Laois?

VOTE: Which of these is the best hairdresser in Offaly?

John Coss Creative Hair, Portlaoise

The Hair Gallery, Portlaoise

Bankz Hair Group, Portlaoise

Hairesse, Portlaoise

Rage Hair Salon, Portarlington

Christle Hair Company, Mountmellick

Studio M, Durrow

Redz Hair Design, Portlaoise

Denis Brown, Portlaoise

Frankies, Mountmellick

Mary's Hair Studio, Rathdowney

Jackie's Hair Studio, Mountrath

Ego Boost, Abbeyleix

Kilminchy Hair Design, Portlaoise

Head Rush, Borris-in-Ossory

Fitzydee's, Portarlington

The Cutting Edge, Mountrath

Adore Hair Boutique, Portlaoise

Laura's Hair Stylin', Rosenallis

Vanilla Hair Design, Stradbally

Style Salon, Portlaoise

Bella Hair Studio, Mountmellick

The Parlour, Portlaoise

Primary Colours, Portlaoise

Chez Shay, Killenard

The Catwalk, Durrow

Talking Heads, Portlaoise

Fusion Hair Lounge, Portarlington

The Mop Shop, Mountmellick

The Red Door Hair Salon, Portlaoise

The Hair Fairy, Abbeyleix

Inache, Portlaoise

Jeremy Rafter Hairdressing, Rathdowney

CoCo Hairdressing, Stradbally

Kathy Toland Mobile Hairdresser

Modern Look, Portarlington

D Hair Diary, Portarlington

Izzy Haircare, Portlaoise

A & A Hair Salon, Portlaoise

On Fleek, Portarlington

The Rage, Portarlington

The Company, Portlaoise

Redmond's Hair & Beauty Salon, Portlaoise

Hera Hair Studio, Mountmellick

Wow! We had a phenomenal response in the search for nominations for 'The Best Hairdresser in Laois'!

We have had 45 different hairdressers in Laois nominated more than once in our comments section on Facebook and now it is time for voting to begin.

Every corner of Laois is represented in the nominations so the competition is wide open - make sure to get your whole community behind you.

On your marks, get set, VOTE!