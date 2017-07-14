VOTE NOW - Where is the best hairdresser in Laois?
John Coss Creative Hair, Portlaoise
The Hair Gallery, Portlaoise
Bankz Hair Group, Portlaoise
Hairesse, Portlaoise
Rage Hair Salon, Portarlington
Christle Hair Company, Mountmellick
Studio M, Durrow
Redz Hair Design, Portlaoise
Denis Brown, Portlaoise
Frankies, Mountmellick
Mary's Hair Studio, Rathdowney
Jackie's Hair Studio, Mountrath
Ego Boost, Abbeyleix
Kilminchy Hair Design, Portlaoise
Head Rush, Borris-in-Ossory
Fitzydee's, Portarlington
The Cutting Edge, Mountrath
Adore Hair Boutique, Portlaoise
Laura's Hair Stylin', Rosenallis
Vanilla Hair Design, Stradbally
Style Salon, Portlaoise
Bella Hair Studio, Mountmellick
The Parlour, Portlaoise
Primary Colours, Portlaoise
Chez Shay, Killenard
The Catwalk, Durrow
Talking Heads, Portlaoise
Fusion Hair Lounge, Portarlington
The Mop Shop, Mountmellick
The Red Door Hair Salon, Portlaoise
The Hair Fairy, Abbeyleix
Inache, Portlaoise
Jeremy Rafter Hairdressing, Rathdowney
CoCo Hairdressing, Stradbally
Kathy Toland Mobile Hairdresser
Modern Look, Portarlington
D Hair Diary, Portarlington
Izzy Haircare, Portlaoise
A & A Hair Salon, Portlaoise
On Fleek, Portarlington
The Company, Portlaoise
Redmond's Hair & Beauty Salon, Portlaoise
Hera Hair Studio, Mountmellick
Wow! We had a phenomenal response in the search for nominations for 'The Best Hairdresser in Laois'!
We have had 45 different hairdressers in Laois nominated more than once in our comments section on Facebook and now it is time for voting to begin.
Every corner of Laois is represented in the nominations so the competition is wide open - make sure to get your whole community behind you.
On your marks, get set, VOTE!
