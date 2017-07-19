Do you agree with the end of the Good Friday drinking ban?

The age-old Irish problem of being able to sink a pint on Good Friday could finally be coming to an end, with the Seanad passing all stages of the Intoxicating Liquor Bill 2017, which brings the abolition of the current ban on all licensed premises selling alcohol on Good Friday a step closer.

