VOTE

The Top Ten! Vote now - Where is the best bag of chips in Laois?

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

The Top Ten! Vote now - Where is the best bag of chips in Laois?

VOTE - Where is the best bag of chips in Laois?

Roberto's, Mountmellick

Rocky's, Ballylynan

Phelan's, Mountrath

The Arch, Stradbally

Nino's, Portlaoise

The Golden Grill, Portlaoise

Francesco's, Kilminchy, Portlaoise

The Golden Grill, Mountmellick

Rio's, Portarlington

Francesco's, Fairgreen, Portlaoise

Drum roll please... we have the top ten places to get a bag of chips in Laois!

Now it is time for the final push to vote for the number one spot.

The best bag of chips in Laois as voted for by the Leinster Express readers will be announced on Tuesday, August 29.

Good luck!