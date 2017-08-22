VOTE
The Top Ten! Vote now - Where is the best bag of chips in Laois?
Roberto's, Mountmellick
Rocky's, Ballylynan
Phelan's, Mountrath
The Arch, Stradbally
Nino's, Portlaoise
The Golden Grill, Portlaoise
Francesco's, Kilminchy, Portlaoise
The Golden Grill, Mountmellick
Rio's, Portarlington
Francesco's, Fairgreen, Portlaoise
Drum roll please... we have the top ten places to get a bag of chips in Laois!
Now it is time for the final push to vote for the number one spot.
The best bag of chips in Laois as voted for by the Leinster Express readers will be announced on Tuesday, August 29.
Good luck!
