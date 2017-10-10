Budget2018 Poll: Cigarettes increase to €12, is this good or bad?

A 20-pack of a popular-brand cigarettes will now cost smokers €12 as the excise duty is increased by 50 cent in Budget 2018.

We want to know if this bothers Leinster Express readers.

Is it good idea or a bad idea?

Has the price of cigarettes helped you to quit smoking?

