POLL: Do you think there should be a dress code for TDs in the Dáil?

The Dáil’s Committee on Procedures is discussing today whether or not to penalise politicians who dress inappropriately in the House.
They will meet to consider if a dress code should be imposed in the Dáil and Seanad.
TDs are set to receive a 45-page research paper on issues relating to the standards of dress in 40 other parliaments.
The report was requested by the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Fearghaíl following a number of complaints regarding members’ attire.
In the past, TDs like Mick Wallace have been criticised for turning up to the chamber wearing jeans and a t-shirt, while Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, when he was a TD, also came in for flak on his attire.
Others have argued that the clothes members wear has no bearing on their ability to do their job.
What do you think?
