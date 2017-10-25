POLL: If a march was organised to save Portlaoise A&E would you go?

An emergency meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at The Midlands park Hotel to respond to confirmed plans that health management in Dubin and the Midlands want to downgrade Portlaoise hospital.

The five year Strategic Plan for hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Region confirms all the fears the people of Laois have for the future of Portlaoises hospital.

Central to the implementation of its five year plan is the sacrificing of Portlaoise as a front line hospital.

Instead the HSE's Dublin Midlands Hospital Group wants to concentrate resources in Tallaght, Tullamore and St James' hospitals.

