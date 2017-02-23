Fr Liam Lawton to help raise funds for Laois GAA club

Ireland's most famous religous singer has come on board to raise funds for the home GAA club of Laois star Ross Munnelly.

Arles Kilcruise GFC present Fr Liam Lawton, in concert on Friday 31st March in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles.

Fr Lawton is an award winning multi platinum selling artist. He was ordained in 1984 and was based in a parish in Carlow. He later worked as a teacher at St Mary's Knockbeg College where another Arles Kilcruise star and former Laois great Chris Conway is a teacher.

Discovered in 2004 his debut, Another World, achieved double platinum status and was followed by his second album Time which also was hugely successful.

Fr Lawton’s music has been recognized for its unique quality. His choral music is used by choirs all over the English-speaking world and has been translated into several languages.

Tickets €20 available in the parish centre.