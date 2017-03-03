Portlaoise singer has Million Dollar Shakes

Rising young Portlaoise musician, 16-year-old Curtis Walsh performed his original track, ‘Million Dollar Shakes’, at the launch of an exhibition of work in the Dunamaise Arts Centre last night, (Thursday, March 2).

Curtis, who attends the Academy of Popular Music in Cork, represented Laois at the Irish Youth Music Awards recently, and is the youngest person ever to have played at the Electric Picnic.

His mum, Rhoda, was one of eight local women, all parents of children attending Scoil Bhride in Knockmay, whose work featured in this new exhibition, ‘Window of Opportunity’.

The project was run in Scoil Bhríde Knockmay in association with the Home School Community Liaison Officer in the school and Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre.

As part of the project, the women wrote and illustrated short books for their children, and Rhona read out her work at Thursday’s launch.

The exhibition runs at the Dunamaise for the month of March.

Listen to this talented young singer-songwriter now.