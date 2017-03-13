Electric Picnic 2017 line up and final ticket release imminent

The final tranche of tickets for Electric Picnic 2017 will be available next week on the same day that the organisers of the big festival in Laois reveal the first line up for this year's big event.

Thursday March 23 is the day to mark down in the calendar. Weekend camping tickets will go back on sale from 9am. Sunday day tickets and early entry passes will also be available from then.

Live Nation will also have a three stage instalment plan available to help you spread the cost of your tickets over a number of months. The first instalment of €80 plus service charge will be taken immediately. The subsequent payments of €80 will be taken 2nd June and 3rd July.

The first round of acts for Electric Picnic 2017 will be announced on Thursday March 23.

For more information on 2017 tickets please visit Electric Picnic's ticket information page.

Family weekend camping, standard campervan / caravan and family campervan / caravan tickets are now SOLD OUT.

This year's festival runs from September 1-3 as usual in the leafy surrounds of Cosby Hall, Stradbally.