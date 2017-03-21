Acrobatic launch for Electric Picnic lineup announcement

The organisers of Electric Picnic 2017 are planning some high jinks at this week's big announcement of the initial line up of acts for this year's festival.

The Loosysmokes Performance company will provide some aerial acrobatics as Melvin Benn, Festival Director, divulges this year’s headliners to the press on Thursday, March 23.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday 23rd March at 9am. The Festival runs from September 1-3.