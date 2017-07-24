Athy band ‘A Great Quiet’ shortlisted to play at Electric Picnic this September #VOTE

Athy group ‘A Great Quiet’ have been shortlisted for a competition to play at Electric Picnic this September.

30 bands have made the shortlist for the 2fm ‘Play The Picnic Competition’.

To see shortlist and vote Click Here

The band is made up of Will O’Donnell and Aran Cardiff, both from Athy.

Formed just a few months ago, they played their debut gig in the academy 2 and launched their debut single 'Open Spaces' on the Eoghan Mc Dermott show.

The bands debut single 'Open Spaces' was well received and is on platforms such as Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The single's music video is heavily inspired by slow moving shots of the Irish sunset and landscapes combined with short clips of the pair in studio and live performances.

The video makes for a peaceful 4:29 minutes and perfectly conveys the mood of the track.

The video has been featured on Youtube for two months now and has nearly 6,000 views.

With the bands growing popularity the duo released yet another single 'Passenger' onto their Youtube channel. The video has already attracted more attention than their previous single, racking up over 6,600 views in just two weeks.

To support Jack and Jill, and vote for the Athy boys Text Picnic12 to 50300.

Text costs €2 and Jack & Jill will receive a minimum of €1.63.

Texters are also in with a chance of winning tickets to Electric Picnic by voting for their favourite acts.

The final ten acts, announced Friday 28 July, will get to Play the Picnic tent at Electric Picnic, with the overall winner also getting to play the Cosby Stage at Electric Picnic and winning a full day studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.

