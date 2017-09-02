Video:
Fair City baddie Cathal is a long term Electric Picnic fan
The Leinster Express caught up with stand-up comedian Eric Lalor ahead of his gig on Sunday
Fair City fans are spotting actor and comedian Eric Lalor at Electric Picnic, despite his best efforts to hide under his hat.
He told the Leinster Express he has been coming here for the past nine years, in the comedy tent line-up.
And despite the Laois surname, he has no Laois relatives. but is a Lalor from Ballymun!
