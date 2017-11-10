Watch: Senator David Norris launching Laois book in style in Mountmellick

Senator David Norris regaled a Laois audience tonight with colourful tales, in Mountmellick Arts Centre, launching a book celebrating inspiring Laois figures.

The senator recalled a visit to Capard House in Laois, where he ordered and enjoyed afternoon tea on the steps, and then on requesting the bill, was astounded to be told it was a private home.

The book he is launching is Let Your Life Speak, by Laois osteopath Darren Conroy.

It features 30 people including the Senator, Claire Byrne, Charlie Flanagan, Dr Eddie Murphy, Anne Keenan Buckley and Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

"I want young people to know that the real role models are not celebrities, but are in our communities," Darren said.

Grow CEO Michelle Carrigan also spoke at the launch to thank Darren and outline their services, with plans to relaunch a Grow support group in Mountmellick.

The launch was at Mountmellick Arts Centre, to a full audience, with €4020 raised in booksales on the night. It is now on sale at €20 from local shops.