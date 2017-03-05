Dancing diggers and lots more for fans of heavy duty on display near Laois

There'll be dancing diggers and lots of other heavy machinery on display near Laois in early Spring when CQMS’17 comes to Tullamore.

Ireland’s Construction and Quarry Machinery Show on April 21st and 22nd 2017 at Molloy’s Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

This demonstrative bi-annual show, supported by the Construction Industry Federation is a hub of innovation and new technology covering 100,000 square meters with 200 exhibitors, 2 live demonstration zones, new machinery launch zone, an exciting air show on Sunday 22nd, the world famous JCB Dancing Diggers and much more.

The organisers say Ireland is a hub of quarry equipment manufacturing and engineering. 65% of the world’s crushing and screening equipment is produced in Ireland so it makes sense for this International show to take place on Irish soil. Up to 8,000 delegates, industry professionals and visitors are expected with a large overseas delegation. Factory visits to equipment manufacturers in Ireland North & South will also be facilitated for international visitors.

According to the AECOM Annual Review 2017 of the Construction Industry, Ireland’s construction industry grew by 15 percent in 2016, and they expect it to grow 20 percent in value of output in 2017. There was also a near record rise in employment in the Construction sector in January 2017 so there has never been a more opportune time for this show.

On April 22nd 2017, exhibitors and visitors to Ireland’s Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show, CQMS’17 will be treated to an exciting air display by AerDynamics and 5-time Irish aerobatic champion Eddie Goggins. Another star attraction at CQMS’17 will be the world-famous JCB Dancing Diggers and with over 200 exhibitors showcasing over €70 million worth of equipment to 8000 visitors, this show is widely anticipated to be the largest ever construction show in Ireland.

CQMS’17 will offer buyers and sellers an opportunity to see machines at work with two large live demonstration zones as well as a new machinery launch zone with latest technology and innovation from manufacturers and a unique opportunity for international buyers to do factory visits.