Laois healthcare charities urged to enter national awards

A final call to Laois healthcare charities to enter GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards 2017

The GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards, designed to recognise and reward community-based charities who contribute to the improvement of people’s health and wellbeing in Ireland is issuing a final call for entries for the 2017 awards.

The organisers say there are thousands of “unsung healthcare heroes”, small charities who are at the heart of Irish communities making a huge difference on the ground who could benefit.

Up to five winning charities will receive €10,000 each in unrestricted funding through the awards, while five runner-up charities receive €2,000 each. In addition to the prize money, winning charities also receive a specially commissioned video and photography package to help them promote their work. The awards are designed to evaluate how the charities operate, as well as what they do, examining areas such as management, innovation and partnership as judging criteria.

Last year, the five winning charities of the GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards were Nurture, Sensational Kids, Anam Cara, Dyslexia Association of Ireland and the Traveller Counselling Service.

The five runners-up were Amen Support Services, Cork Mental Health Foundation, Smashing Times Theatre Company, HIV Ireland and Move4Parkinson's.

Organisations interested in applying must:

- Be registered and located in the Republic of Ireland and be in existence for at least three years

- Have a total annual income of between €20,000 and €1 million

- Target community health needs in Ireland, with community defined as a geographical community or a community of interest

- Able to point to a track record of achievement in community health issues



Entries must demonstrate in their application submissions:



· Innovation: Leadership, creativity and initiative in addressing current challenges in healthcare access and delivery.

· Management: Efficient use of resources; quality of management processes; equality of opportunity; clear objectives and plans; strength and financial effectiveness of the organisation.

· Partnership: Working effectively with others (members, users, private and public sector partners, etc.); willingness to share 'best practice' and to learn from others.

· Achievement: Measurable results achieved; numbers of people benefited; impact on access to healthcare; a reflective approach to evaluation of the work; measurement and monitoring of performance.

· Community focus: Involving and responding to users and the community; openness and provision of information; adaptability to changing circumstances and needs.

· Targeting needs: Awareness of community issues and priorities and having a detailed understanding of the target community; ensuring services are accessible to, and focus on, people in need.

The deadline for applications is 5pm Friday, 5th May 2017 and interested organisations can apply here

The GSK Ireland Impact Awards 2017 will be judged by a multidisciplinary panel of professionals which includes Maurice Pratt, Chair of Barretstown, former Tánaiste and Minister for Health Mary Harney, and Deirdre Garvey, CEO of the Wheel.