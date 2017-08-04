Watch the Laois Camogie team push their fitness to the MAX at Les Mills GRIT 12 HIIT session

The girls on the Laois Camogie U16 team were put through their paces, jumping, squatting and sprinting their way through the Les Mills GRIT high intensity fitness class in The Killeshn Hotel, Portlaoise this week.

The team have reached the All-Ireland semi-final and have been pushing their training to the max in preparation.

Tina Cuddy manager the U16 Laois Camogie team.

“The girls are in the All Ireland semi final in two weeks time on August 13 and since March they have been training for this.

"The Killeshin Hotel are the sponsors of Laois Camogie and kindly organised this class for us and we are absolutely thrilled to be here and to be doing it, it is fantastic they were sweating out there - fair play to them.

“We started doing kettle bells so they are used to this core workout but now this is brilliant as well it is so intense. It is all core, it is brilliant to make the girls strong.

“You can see the brilliant team bonding, you can see them looking across at each other, when some of them are struggling they are giving each other the nod and saying ‘come on, keep going!’,” Tina said.

Jessica Dunne from Mountrath has been working in Zest Health Club at The killeshin Hotel since 2007 and has worked her way up to Manager.

“I have done aqua, I have done Les Mills, bootcamps, spin and more and we are motivated here in Zest. It is great to have the Laois Camogie team here because they are highly motivated as well. There is a great buzz.

“We started Les Mills GRIT class six weeks ago in The Killeshin Hotel and it combines strength, plyo and cardio. It is available for anybody to try, it is for beginners and all fitness levels. If you want to come in and try it we have great instructors to help you. It is a HIIT session which is 30 minutes long.

"It is great for team building because we encourage people to come together and help one another and motivate each other,” Jessica said.

The Les Mills GRIT class aims to be fun, satisfying, positive and intense with each sequence and drill easily adapted to suit individual fitness levels in a group environment.

Les Mills International was founded by Phillip Mills and named after his father Les Mills, four-time Olympian and founder of the

Les Mills World of Fitness chain of gyms in New Zealand. Now, an international fitness franchise which The Killeshin Hotel is very proud to be affiliated with.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a form of cardiovascular exercise alternating short periods of intense exercise.