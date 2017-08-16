DJ legend Pete Tong takes BBC Proms Ibiza Classics show to Electric Picnic

Jenny Greene & The RTÉ Concert Orchestra absolutely DESTROYED the Electric Picnic and stole the show with a larger than life live gig at the Rankins Wood Stage in 2016.

Jenny and and co will be a hard act to follow in 2017, but who better to see if he can succeed than house legend DJ Pete Tong - the daddy of the dance orchestra.

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics will see the legendary Radio 1 DJ team up with The Heritage Orchestra to perform dance anthems, conducted by Jules Buckley at Stradbally.

While he’s known publicly as Pete Tong the DJ, behind the scenes, he’s an industry icon. As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, Pete has held a commanding presence over the industry for more than two decades.

His unique position has earned him a reputation as the global ambassador of dance music. With an unparalleled ear for new talent, Tong has become the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation.

For the first time in its 120 year history, the BBC Proms 2015 welcomed Radio 1 to turn the hallowed Royal Albert Hall in to the euphoric madness of Ibiza. Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra stared.

Stradbally Hall has hosted many a fine quartet over the years but Pete Tong and co will surely burn things up.

Relive Jenny Greene's set here