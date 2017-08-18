Video: Throwback back to Electric Picnic 2016

Electric Picnic 2017 is just around the corner and whats a better way to get excited than to take a look back at last years antics.

This years Picnic runs from the 1st of September until the 3rd of September held on the grounds of Cosby Hall, Stradbally, Co Laois.

With the addition of a few surprises scattered throughout the year since the release of the 2017 line-up, this years festival promises to be bigger and better than previous years.