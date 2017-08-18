Electric Picnic adds new acts to line up

Le Galaxie, The Strypes and the Riptide Movement on the list of extras

Electric Picnic favourites Le Galaxie, The Strypes and the Riptide Movement are among the last list of bands to be added to the bill of the Stradbally festival later this month.

There are just two weeks to go ‘til Stadbally Estate opens its gates to 600 acres of music, arts and wonderment.

Picnickers across the country are getting ready packing tents, sleeping bags and wellies and will come armed with plans to catch as many acts as possible.

Allow Electric Picnic to add some last little gems to the line-up.

Giggs – Tale of Us – Le Galaxie – All Tvvins –– Clark – Tiga

The Skatalites – King King Company - Rusangano Family - Mr Jukes

The Strypes – Keywest – Talos - Paul Kelly – Stephanie Rainey – The Riptide Movement

Otherkin – Kila – Soulé – Jafaris – Fangclub – Pale Rivers

Versatile – Le Boom – Wastefellow – Nobody’s Heroes

Search Party Animal - Kojaque – Touts – Dublin Gospel Choir

Electric Picnic is completely sold out

