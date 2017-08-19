Catch the groove and party at Electric Picnic Casa Bacardí #ep17

Jackmaster, Mylo, Purple Disco Machine and Krystal Klear are set to headline, with support from Late Night Tuff Guy, A. Skillz, Krafty Kuts are some of the big names at one of the most popular dance venues at the Electric Picnic many more.



BACARDÍ rum has announced the line up for the award-winning Casa Bacardí at this year's festival, where Latin street-culture meets modern day legends of sound.

Featuring a stellar line up of DJs throughout the weekend, Casa Bacardí offers festival goers the perfect location to soak up the party atmosphere over cocktail.

Illustrious deep funk innovator Tino Piontek aka Purple Disco Machine headlines the opening night of Casa Bacardí on, followed by dancefloor maestro, Mylo who brings his legendary mix of nu-disco, electronica and house to the stage. Support on the night comes from Waterford natives Get Down Edits and disco and house duo Mix & Fairbanks.

Saturday’s line-up will be headlined by Jackmaster, renowned for his in-depth and diverse music taste and ability to mix a multitude of different genres.

Also on the line-up is Thunder Disco resident and Bicep collaborator Hammer, along with electro maestro Krafty Kuts, both respected worldwide for their highly technical turntablism, meticulously crafted DJ sets and party-punching productions. World Scratching Champion, DJ FLIP and the undisputed champion of soul and hip hop in Ireland, Stevie G join Saturday’s line with Hidden Agenda’s Steve Manning closing the night.

Guaranteeing dance-floor dominance and capping off the line up on Sunday evening is Dublin native and one of the freshest new faces in music, Dec Lennon, aka Krystal Klear.

With support from legendary DJLate Nite Tuff Guy and festival heavy hitter A-Skillz, who brings his iconic fusion of nu-funk and Hip Hop to Stradbally. Top Irish DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne will be on hand to warm up crowd with her much-loved blend of disco and soul sounds, along with Boots & Kats, Modern Magic and Prymary Colours.