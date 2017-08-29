Electric Picnic: Gonna be a lovely day in Laois - 'Good sunshine' in festival forecast says Met Éireann #ep17

Weather forecasts for the Electric Picnic looking promising with fine dry and sunny weather on the charts at Met Éireann's HQ in Dublin.

Forecast below pic

But wet weather in the build-up, including thundery showers on Thursday, means you should pack the wellies.

After a mainly dry weekend, Monday was a bit of a wash out in Laois where the Picnic is staged in Stradbally near Portlaoise.

Tuesday is forecast to be cool and cloudy with sunnier intervals gradually increasing from the northwest this afternoon. Wednesday is due to be cool, sunny and dry in many places to begin with but showers along the Atlantic Seaboard will spread eastwards during the afternoon and evening. The showers are due to be heavy in places.

The forecaster says Thursday will be bright fresh start to the day with sunshine for the first few hours. Cloud will build up through the morning and heavy showers will become widespread by the afternoon; occasional thunderstorms may occur.

While there are few details at this stage, Met Éireann says Friday will be mostly dry for the day with good sunshine and very few showers. Early morning fog may persist for several hours and it will be cool starting off the day but temps will reach 16 or 17 degrees in the afternoon.

After morning fog Saturday is predicted to be dry with good sunshine and highs of 17 to 19 degrees.

Sunday is also forecasted to be dry for the bulk of the country but rain slowly gathering near the west coast. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees.