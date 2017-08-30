WATCH
Speculation that Drake could appear at Electric Picnic not completely ruled out by festival Director
Yes, you heard correctly, word on the street is that Drake could make a surprise appearance at Electric Picnic this weekend.
The Canadian singer and rapper made a guest appearance supporting his friend Giggs at Reading Festival last weekend.
Reading Festival is a music festival in Leeds, England.
Director Melvin Benn didn't completely shoot down the idea either.
"Oh gosh, you would have to ring Drake for that one I am afraid, I don't know".
I don't know is better than a full on no!
Would you like to see Drake in Laois this weekend?
