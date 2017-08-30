Speculation that Drake could appear at Electric Picnic not completely ruled out by festival Director

Yes, you heard correctly, word on the street is that Drake could make a surprise appearance at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The Canadian singer and rapper made a guest appearance supporting his friend Giggs at Reading Festival last weekend.

Reading Festival is a music festival in Leeds, England.

Director Melvin Benn didn't completely shoot down the idea either.

"Oh gosh, you would have to ring Drake for that one I am afraid, I don't know".

I don't know is better than a full on no!

Would you like to see Drake in Laois this weekend?