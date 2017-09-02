Watch: Laois band Pogueology literally bring the house down at Electric Picnic

Pogueology brought the house down at Electric Picnic on Friday night.

The Laois band did the county proud when they performed in front of a packed venue at the Jimmie Lee's Juke Joint in the Trailer Park area of the Picnic.

The gig kicked off at 11:45pm and there was a huge turnout of locals and fans from all over the country who joined in with the recreation of the energy and passion of The Pogues for a couple of minutes.

Frontman Brian O'Mahony led the seven piece band brilliantly through three of four songs before the gig had to be stopped as part of the floor of the venue collapsed.

The band really brought the house down when part of the floor of the venue fell in from so many people jumping and dancing to the music.

No one was injured in the incident but gardai were present and part of the venue was cornered off.

The band tried to play on for another song but it is understood the gig had to be cancelled.

The band were due to play a 45 minute set and the Leinster Express was on hand to catch the first couple of songs before the gig ws stopped.

Pogueology took to Facebook to say they will hopefully get another slot to play at the festival and thanked people for going to see them.

"Thanks to all who came out to Jimmie Lee's Juke Joint tonight at Electric Picnic. 15 minutes and this is how ye left it :) We've been promised a more suitable slot that ye can't break over the weekend. Keep an eye out and we'll keep you posted.."

As shown in the video the wooden cabin style venue was packed, maybe the band could use a bigger stage?