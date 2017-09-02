Electric Picnic: Madness surprise the Saturday crowds as rain hold off

With a yellow weather warning in place for Laois and rain predicted to arrive within the hour, maybe its why Madness arrived on stage 20 minutes ahead of schedule, launching into their hits with plenty of banter from Suggs to a rapidly growing Main Stage crowd.

Lined up tonight on Main Stage , rain or not, will be Run the Jewels, Phoenix, A Tribe Called Quest and finally Pete Tong at half past midnight.

The marquees are sure to be crammed by those escaping the rain, and enjoying the likes of Floating Points in Rankins Wood, Interpol in Electric Arena at midnight, and earlier there, Birdy followed by Mura Masa.

Batten down the hatches, and if you're local, get to feel smug going home for a warm bed and hot shower tonight once all the dancing is done.