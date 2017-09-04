"We'll pick it up where we left off" Laois band Pogueology the perfect end to Electric Picnic 2017

Laois band Pogueology took to the Salty Dog stage at Electric Picnic on Sunday night to close out the festival in style.

Despite clashing times with acts like Duran Duran and Ash, Salty Dog was packed and full of energy for the gig which started close to midnight on Sunday.

Pogueology fans from near and far turned out in their droves and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric for the Pogues tribute act who had to reschedule their gig after the floor of their first venue collapsed.

The seven-piece group, led by Brian O'Mahoney, originally played at Jimmie Lee's Juke Joint on Friday night but only got through three songs before the gig had to be stopped and postponed.

The sheer volume of people that showed up to the gig was too much for the venue and part of the floor collapsed. The band needed a bigger stage.

The support from local fans was in the true Picnic spirit as people sang along to classics from the Pogues on Sunday night.

There was a great sense of pride that this Laois band managed to demand a larger venue at one of the biggest festivals in the country.

The Salty Dog area was packed on the night as Pogueology drew an even bigger crowd for the second half of the gig they had started on Friday.

People danced and sang and enjoyed every minute as the Picnic came to a lively close.