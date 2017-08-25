Ireland's Ancient East: Drone video brings out the glory of the Rock of Dunamaise in Laois

When Electric Picnic revellers come to the Laois next weekend they'll be close to one of the most historic sites on the Ireland Ancient East map.

The Rock of Dunamase is a stunning medieval ruin on top of a large limestone outcrop in county Laois. Through the centuries, warriors have fought to control this site. The ruins have stood for over 700 years and are perched high above the countryside which makes for some amazing views.

Drone enthusiast Luke Shaw recently made a drone video about the Rock.

"I am chuffed with how this video turned out and I believe it is a great tourist attraction in Ireland. I think this video will help increase the popularity of the location!" he said.

Luke has made other drone videos which he has made available free on his YouTube channel.

