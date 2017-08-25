Part time Vikings of all types from Laois needed

The makers of the hit TV show “Vikings”, invite Laois people to open castings details for paid extras.

Thousands of extras are being sought over 2017/18 for casual temporary roles and positions in the new series.

Anyone with an interest in the Vikings TV show, Viking history, the filming process, acting or those who simply want to experience something different, meet new people, rub shoulders with some stars and earn a few euro can apply.

To do this, people should come along to one of our Open Casting days as follows:

Dublin, the Complex 10-14 Little Mary Street on August 29-30 10am -5pm; Wicklow

The Grand Hotel, Abbey St, Wicklow Town, Friday, Sept 1 10am – 5.pm.

People from all ethnic, religious, International backgrounds & heritage are sought. Castings are mainly for adults and those aged 16 years and over.

Here are some of the other details:

- No appointments.

- You only need to attend one of the days to apply.

- You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival.

- We will take a photo of each person when there.

- The process will only take about 20x mins

-You need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number.

- Filming mostly in the Dublin and Wicklow areas and notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good

- Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put these all on the application form

- You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along.



- In terms of specific skills or appearances we are after, there are so many, but here are some examples...Fishermen, Carpenters, Craftspeople, Farmworkers, Axe Men/Women, Skilled swords people, M&F Archers, Bowmen & Women, M&F Rowers, M&F Sailors, Ship hands & Deckhands, Calligraphers, Latin Speakers, Arab Speakers, Musicians, Midwives, Nurses, Animal Handlers, Hunters, Blacksmiths, Lumber Jacks, Magicians, Jugglers, Tree Surgeons, Whittlers, Males with all types of haircuts especially, long hair and Beards, All Sporty types, Martial Artists, Boxers, No visible tattoos, Women with all lengths of naturally coloured hair, all men prepared to grow hair and beards, Men and women with punk style haircuts. This is far from a definitive list but it gives you an idea of how broad our search is so have a think beforehand and bring as much information about yourself as you can

- Remember, THIS IS NOT A DEFINITIVE LIST OF APPEARANCES, SKILLS OR HAIRSTYLES!

- If selected people may be called anytime between now and end of filming

- When called, dates of filming and rates of pay will be discussed at the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming

Please click on our Facebook link below for further info OR email vikingextras@gmail.com.

https://www.facebook.com/ Vikings-Extras- 338071826263234/