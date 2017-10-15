WATCH - The moment Portlaoise captain Conor Boyle gets his hands on the Jack Delaney Cup

Portlaoise captain Conor Boyle is the latest man in green and white to get his hands on the cup, as he lead his team to a 3-13 to 0-10 win over Ballylinan on Sunday.

After the heartbreak of 2016, this victory was that bit sweeter for Portlaoise, and here's the moment Boyle finally got his hands on the famous Jack Delaney cup.

