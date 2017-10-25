Laois Cumann na mBunscol sees top class action on opening day of football finals

The Laois Cumann na mBunscol football finals got underway in O'Moore Park today, as eleven finals were played at Laois GAA headquarters.

The final game of the day was the girls Division 2 final (see presentation video above), and it saw a remarkable comeback from Scoil Iósaif Naofa Mountmellick. They trailed 3-3 to 1-1 at half time, but roared back in the second half to win 5-6 to 3-4 against Scoil Naomh Eoin Killenard.

The Boys Division 3 final between Ballylinan NS and Clonghadoo NS was a cracking game of football too, as Clonaghadoo emerged 4-8 to 3-5 winners.

Timahoe contested three finals on the day, losing two and winning one, with their Girls Division 5 tam the top scorers on the day as they racked up an incredible tally of 13-10 in their win over Ballinakill.

The full list of results from today is as follows;

Girls Division 2

Scoil Iósaif Naofa Mountmellick 5-6, Scoil Naomh Eoin Killenard 3-4

Girls Division 3

Scoil Eoin Phóil Naofa Ballyroan 6-8, Ballyfin NS 6-4

Boys Division 3

Clonaghadoo NS 4-8, Ballylinan NS 3-5

Girls Division 4

Tobar an Leinn Raheen 3-11, Paddock NS 1-3

Girls Division 5

Scoil Mhuire Fatima Timahoe 13-10, Ballinakill NS 3-7

Boys Division 5

Scoil Bhríde Knockmay 8-8, Scoil Mhuire Fatima Timahoe 2-1

Girls Division 6

The Rock NS 8-6, Borris in Ossory NS 6-7

Boys Division 6

Rosenallis NS 8-8, Rushall NS 3-7

Girls Division 8

Presentation Portarlington 8-8, Scoil Mhuire Fatima Timahoe 1-5

Boys Division 8

Ballacolla NS 11-8, Mayo NS 6-1

Boys Division 9

The Heath NS 6-8, The Rock NS 3-4