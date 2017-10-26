WATCH - Holy Family NS from Portlaoise bring a touch of Iceland to the Cumann na mBunscol finals

Day 2 of the Laois Cumann na mBunscol football finals took place in O'Moore Park today, and the students of Holy Family NS in Portlaoise brought a touch of Iceland to the occasion. Their sizeable support, lead by principal Des Sutton, recreated the Icelandic Clap, made famous by the Icelandic soccer team in recent years.

Their boys team went on to win the Division 1 final against Killeshin, while their girls team lost the Division 1 final to Ratheniska.