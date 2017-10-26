WATCH - Thrilling Day 2 brings Laois Cumann na mBunscol football finals to a close

The 2017 Laois Cumann na mBunscol football finals came to a close today, with some thrilling action round off the annual event.

The final game of the day, Clough NS v Our Lady's Meadow NS from Durrow, was the only game over the two days to go to extra time, with Clough NS emerging winners. Remarkably, Clough NS trailed by 12 points with 14 minutes to go, but managed to come back and win by a point, 4-9 to 3-11, as Durrow's late effort for a goal (see video above) came up short.

Holy Family NS and Ratheniska NS won the boys and girls Division 1 titles respectively, while there was another cliffhanger in the boys Division 2 final, as Stradbally beat Ballyadams by a point. The full list of Thursday's results is as follows;

BOYS DIVISION 1

Holy Family NS Portlaoise 2-6, Killeshin NS 1-7

GIRLS DIVISION 1

Ratheniska NS 6-5, Holy Family NS Portlaoise 0-6

BOYS DIVISION 2

St Colman's NS Stradbally 2-2, Ballyadams NS 0-7

BOYS DIVISION 4

Clough NS 4-9, Our Lady's Meadow NS Durrow 3-11 (after extra time)

GIRLS DIVISION 7

Barrowhouse NS 8-15, Arles NS 1-3

BOYS DIVISION 7

The Swan NS 8-3, Arles NS 5-6

