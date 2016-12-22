Calendar of christian religious services in Portlaoise

Portlaoise Catholic and Church of Ireland congregations will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas.

Portlaoise Roman Catholic

Christmas Eve:

Childrens Masses 4pm Mainly aimed who have not yet received their First Holy Communion

6.30pm - Mainly aimed for children who will receive their confirmation.

9pm (Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve)

Mass Scoil Bhride Knockmay 7pm (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Day: 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am & 12.30pm.

The Heath 9.30am & Ratheniska 10am.

Monday - St. Stephen’s Day Mass: 10am 12noon (Polish Mass)

Tuesday 28th - Saturday 31st December Masses at 10am

Sunday 1st Janaury - Usual Weekend Schedule

Mary, The Holy Mother of God 6.30pm (Vigil) Parish Church, 7.30pm Knockmay,

Parish Church 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am & 12.30pm.

The Heath 9.30am & Ratheniska 10am.

Penitential Service in the Parish Church on Thursday 22nd December at 7.30pm.

Confessions

Thursday 22nd December after 10am Mass to 12noon

Friday 23rd December after 10am Mass to 12noon

And from 7pm—8pm

Saturday (Christmas Eve) after 10am Mass to 1pm.



Church of Ireland Services

The Church of Ireland parish of Portlaoise, Ballyfin and the Rock will hold their Midnight Service on Christmas Eve at 11.30pm in St Peter's Church Portlaoise.

Christmas Day services are at 9.30am in Holy Trinity, The Rock, 11.45am in Portlaoise, and 11am in Ballyfin. New Years Day united service is in St Peter's Portlaoise at 10.45am.