VIDEO: Portlaoise singer Joe S busks in Lyster Lane ahead of his EP launch this Friday

The deep bass voice of Portlaoise singer Joe S is booming in Lyster Lane, Portlaoise today as he belts out his own songs, ahead of launching his first EP this Friday.

The backing support for the busking session is Portlaoise friend Daryl Stynes on percussion and guitar, with plenty of support from passers by.

Dublin native Joe S (Joe Rossa) is just 22 but has been playing professionally for six years, and living in Portlaoise for the past five.

He describes himself as "folk but anti-folk" with his influences being Tracey Chapman and Damien Dempsey.

"I write about politicial issues, I was involved in the right to water campaign, I have written about the 2016 commemorations and how things have changed in Ireland since then, as well as human rights issues and world politics," he said.

There's no Ed Sheeran type love songs then?

"I've been asked to sing that stuff but I won't," he said laughing.

Three songs feature on his EP; Kings and Kaisers, The Torrent and Ebony Heart. It was part sponsored by crowdfunding, and by Anthem Music Store on Main Street, where copies are available for €5.

"It's great to have a local music shop like Anthem supporting people," Joe said.

He launches the EP with a free gig at the Square Bar Portlaoise this Friday at 9pm, with support acts to be confirmed. Joe S can also be caught at Kavanagh's Pub where he has a residency on Thursday nights.

Find him on facebook at Joe S Music, and on his website Joesofficial.com