Talented Portlaoise girl tees off in style on tonight's First Dates Ireland

Portlaoise lady Mary Doyle will be seen 'putting' her date nicely in his place tonight, when she appears on First Dates Ireland.

Sitting down in the First Dates restaurant, herself and her date, Conor a psychology student from Termonfeckin, she explains that she writes for a golf magazine, and is heading off to do Media Studies in Maynooth University in September.

After finding out that they both play golf, Conor then proudly announced that he has a handicap of 4, until Mary lets him know she plays off scratch.

"Oh f#@k me, that's me gone," he answers.

Nicely played Mary.

A graduate of Scoil Chriost Ri in Portlaoise, Mary is one of the top female golfers in Ireland, winning the Irish Ladies Close in 2014, and was the top Irish finisher in the Faldo Series grand final last year. She is a member of the Heath Golf Club.

Tune in at 9.30pm tonight on RTE 2 to see how the rest of their date fares.

Up Laois!