Laois top golfer Mary finds romance in the First Dates restaurant

Laois golf writer and media student Mary Doyle found romance at the Irish First Dates restaurant, screened on RTE 2 last night.

There was lots of chemistry between her and her date, psychology student and entrepreneur Conor from Termonfeckin.

The date teed off with them comparing golf handicaps, with Mary the clear winner.

After finding out that they both play golf, Conor then proudly announced that he has a handicap of 4, until Mary lets him know she plays off scratch.

"Oh f#@k me, that's me gone," he answers.

She wasn't so hot on geography, thinking Kinsale was in Dublin, and Johannasburg was in Barbados, to the amusement of Conor.

It prompted a bit of fun online afterwards.

"I taught Mary for years thank God not geography," quipped teacher Eugene Dollard.

The couple have since met for drinks, while it's not known if they have hit the fairways yet.

From Portlaoise, Mary is a columnist at Irish Golf Magazine, a member of the Heath Golf Club, and won the Irish Ladies Close in 2014. She is a graduate of Scoil Chriost Ri in Portlaoise, and is heading off to do Media Studies in Maynooth University in September.