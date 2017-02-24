VIDEO: A tribute to Hollywood greats on the Main Street in Portlaoise

Audrey Hepburn, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and the Blues Brothers have made it at last!

The Hollywood legends are immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but now they are gracing the Main Street in Portlaoise, thanks to a local pharmacy.

Hughes Pharmacy have been creating stunning window displays in the vacant Shaws shop windows across the road from them for some years since it closed, most recently a Christmas display.

This week they have outdone themselves, with a glittering gold and silver Hollywood tribute, in the run-up to this year's Oscars.

The display is almost complete, with Monroe and Dean to get their finishing touches next Monday, while Hepburn and the Blues Brothers have windows all to themselves.

The pharmacy commission professional window display artists to fill the windows of the prominent building on Lower Main Street, to boost the image of the street.

The building is now owned by Laois County Council, and is to be converted into a new multi million county library, to open in 2019.