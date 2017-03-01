An entire school in Laois has completed its own mannequin challenge, to boost positive mental health

An entire secondary school in Laois has done their own mannequin challenge, in support of positive mental health.

Everybody in St Fergal's College in Rathdowney stood stock still for the fun five minute video, done as part of their recent weeklong promotion of good mental health.

Despite a couple of sneaky wobbles here and there, the students and teachers pulled off the challenge, and already have over 10,000 online hits.

It was organised by the Student Council with the Amber Flag Committee and the Peace of Mind TY mini company, who all got the word out to everyone to take part in the Mannequin Challenge to "show we care, be suicide aware".

"It was fantastic to see staff and students participate with such enthusiasm to raise awareness on such an important issue. It was part of a successful jam-packed week to raise awareness around positive mental health," said teacher Clodagh O'Flynn.

She thanked Mr Dollard who was on filming, editing and sound, Ms Dunne and Ms O'Brien from the Amber Flag Committee and Ms Kennedy who oversees the Student Council / TY Mini Company.