Tree conservation charity buys woodland reserve in Slieve Bloom Mountains

An Irish charity dedicated to preserving and growing Ireland's native woodlands, has bought a rare woodland near the Slieve Bloom mountains, it was announced earlier today.

The Native Woodland Trust has bought 21 acres of rare riverside woodland in Camcor, Offaly, in a Special Area of Conservation.

"Securing the future of this woodland is an important step in the Trust’s ongoing campaign to protect Ireland’s few remaining ancient woodlands and to facilitate the restoration of native woodlands throughout the country," a spokesperson said.

"By acquiring the largest remaining area of this woodland, the Trust has guaranteed its safe-keeping for generations to come. The woodland itself is of great significance in an Irish context – growing on a river floodplain, it represents a very rare woodland type. The wood itself is home to rare flower species, fascinating geological marvels, massive ancient trees and even its own unique species of trout," the Trust spokesperson added.

Rebecca Doyle is Reserves and Engagement Officer for the Trust, a charity funded by donations and memberships.

“It’s brilliant to think that this woodland has survived for so long and is finally in safe hands. We cannot thank the private donors enough for their generosity which allowed this gift to be preserved for the present and future generations of Ireland," she said.

It is the seventh and largest piece of woodland purchased by the trust. Once surveys of plants and wildlife are complete, the public will be able to visit and enjoy it, as well as partake in tree planting days.

"We are looking forward to involving communities and individuals with this fantastic new reserve," Ms Doyle said.

See www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie