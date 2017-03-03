Portlaoise family in fear for their health as mysterious substance contaminates their water

A Portlaoise family is demanding action from Irish Water to eliminate a mysterious substance that is contaminating their water supply.

For the past three weeks the Meehan family on Peppers Lane off Main St have noticed an increasing amount of tiny beads with which are brownish in colour.

The problem has worsened significantly in recent days to a point where the family cannot use the water to even wash with. The Leinster Express visited the home on Main Street.

The beads settle in the bottom of a glass when a mains tap is turned on. The washing machine or dish washer is becoming clogged up. When the family removes the water connection from the back of the machine the congealed beds ooze out. Only the filters are preventing the substance entering the machine.

Karl Meehan and his wife Katie have four children two of whom are toddlers aged just 2 and 3. Mrs Meehan is also pregnant. The family have now have to buy drinking water.

"I'm afraid to even put the children in the bath," said Katie.

Karl Meehan says he has called both Laois County Council and Irish Water but no action has been taken. The family told the Leinster Express that Irish Water referred them to the local authority but the council in turn referred them back to Irish Water.