Two injured in three vehicle collision at morning rush hour near schools in Portlaoise

A road accident involving three vehicles took place in the centre of Portlaoise before 9am this morning Wednesday March 15, close to two primary schools.

Witnesses at the scene say that a car crashed into the back of a taxi, which then crashed into a minibus.

The collision happened at the junction to Church Avenue at Fitzmaurice Place.

Two ambulances are attending the scene, and it is understood that at least two people have been taken to hospital, including a woman passenger in the taxi.

It is not known yet if there were passengers in the bus.

Gardaí are still attending the scene and directing traffic.

The incident has caused major delays on most roads in the town as people go to work and children go to school.