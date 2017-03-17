Star female athletes lead the way at the St Patricks Day parade in Portarlington

Like everywhere else the rain fell in Portarlington today but that did not deter the big crowds from turning out for the annual St Patrick's Day parade and festivities.

Three star athletes Seodhna Hoey, athletics, Nicole Turner, swimming and Kaleigh Woods, boxing, had the honour of leading this year's parade.

The parade was jointly MCed by Willie Murphy and Ciaran Dunne. Fr Tom Dooley and Rev Leslie Stephenson joint the guests of honour and Willie Murphy on the viewing platform.

The Leinster Express was there to cover the parade from on camera for the first time.