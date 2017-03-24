Sythpop supergroup set for Stradbally - RELIVE ONE OF DURAN DURAN'S BIGGEST HITS

English new wave and synthpop Duran Duran were as popular for their hits as their videos.

The video age catapulted Duran Duran into the mainstream with the introduction of the 24-hour music channel MTV. Many of their videos were shot on 35 mm film, which gave a much more polished look than was standard at the time.

Rio was one of their biggest hits and most famous videos.

