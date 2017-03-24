WATCH
WATCH: Portlaoise spelled out in black and white during spring snow
Bryan Holland was quick off the mark with his drone
We've had all sorts of weather this March including a big dollop of snow.
A week that began with heavy rain and was followed by snow and ice is ending with balmy Spring sunshine.
Bryan Holland was quick of the mark in Portlaoise with his drone video to catch the snow that fell earlier this week which has proved a big hit on social media.
