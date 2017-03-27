WATCH - The moment Robbie Brady superfan from Laois meets his hero

Earlier this year, we brought you the story of Andrew Whelan from The Heath, a Robbie Brady superfan who missed the chance to see his hero in action for Norwich.

Andrew had been given a trip to a Norwich game by Santa for Christmas, so that he could see his favourite player in action. However, the after the Irish international transferred to Burnley at the end of January, it meant Andrew missed his chance to see Brady in the flesh. Or so he thought.

When news of Andrew's plight became known, the FAI stepped in, and as part of Three’s #TheCallUp campaign, Andrew was given the chance to meet his hero at the Irish team hotel in Dublin last week. As if that wasn't exciting enough for young Andrew, and his parents Ray and Samantha, Robbie also invited Andrew to be the Irish team mascot for Tuesday night's international friendly against Iceland at the Aviva.

Watch the heartwarming video above to see the moment an awestruck Andrew met the Robbie at the team hotel.