Laois' Yesteryears : Leinster Express launches new book of photos at its office in Portlaoise

The Leinster Express is delighted to launch its latest publication, Yesteryears.

The book features some classic pictures taken from the Leinster Express archive of the people, places and events in Laois down through the years.

From politics to greyhounds, from entertainment to local business the book also covers the lenght and breath of Laois.

The book was launched in the Leinster Express offices in Portlaoise by Laois County Council's Cathaoirleach Tom Mulhall and Pat Somers, Editor of the Leinster Express.